Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another toasty day as highs climbed back into the lower to middle 90s. Our warm and dry streak will continue into the first half of the workweek due to high-pressure building back over East Texas. This will mean muggy lower to middle 70s in the mornings and lower to middle 90s in the afternoon. Dominate southerly flow will keep the humidity around as well, so temperatures will actually feel closer to the upper 90s/near 100 degree mark. There is some relief in sight on Thursday however! A weak cold front will try to move through East Texas during the day on Thursday, bring scattered showers, northerly winds and cooler temperatures by Friday. We won’t see a huge drop in temps but middle to upper 80s still look likely if the front does happen to move completely through East Texas. Scattered showers on Friday will be possible as well before drying out on Saturday. Our southerly winds will return Saturday as well, meaning we could see 90 degrees return as early as Sunday.