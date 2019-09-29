Crims Chapel VFD responds to crash involving ambulance

Crims Chapel VFD responded to a crash involving an ambulance Sunday morning. (Source: Crims Chapel VFD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 29, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:28 AM

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving an ambulance Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on FM 850 near the intersection of FM 2012 in northern Rusk County.

They said one of the involved vehicles was a Christus EMS ambulance.

They said the EMS personnel reported no injuries at the time of the crash.

The occupant of the other involved vehicle was transported for medical treatment.

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.

