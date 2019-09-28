Week 4 Game Ball: Diboll

DIBOLL, TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks are making a name around the state. After upsetting Jasper they then won the Red Zone Game Ball.
The Lumberjacks cracked the state rankings and this past week they were awarded the Red Zone Game Ball.
Coach Clayton talked about the team’s growth over the season.
“I’ll tell you what, we responded to the challenge. So, I mean, proud of them. They started playing the kind of football we think we can play right here,” Clayton said.
Now, the team is getting ready for Crockett, which may prove a tough challenge as they start district play.
“It’ll be a good one to start off ... starting next week for us when we crank up our district play. Getting ready for Crockett, getting ready to go out there and start the season off right.”