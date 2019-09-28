Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers and partly cloudy skies have kept temperatures in the middle/upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Any showers sticking around this afternoon should disperse by our early evening hours. Tomorrow we’ll wake up with another round of partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain chances for tomorrow will be more isolated than what we saw today, so highs will stay closer to the lower to middle 90s on average during the afternoon hours. Higher pressure builds back in starting on Monday, and that means mostly dry days ahead with more highs in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully, a weak cold front is looking to move through our area later on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and thundershowers to East Texas to end out the workweek as well as a slight drop in temperatures! Nothing drastic, but mornings could dip into the upper 60s and afternoons will stay mild in the middle to upper 80s through Saturday! Cross your fingers folks, this could be a first good step at moving away from our above-average temperatures.