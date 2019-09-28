3 pets rescued from house fire on FM 2204

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department said three pets were rescued from a home that caught fire Friday.
According to the department, they were dispatched to the home at 8970 FM 2204 at 3:06 p.m. Friday.
They said they responded with four engines and one utility truck with eight firefighters. The Kilgore Fire Department also responded with one engine and two firefighters.
The three pets rescued from the home were taken to a veterinarian office. The conditions of the animals is unknown. No firefighters or civilians were injured at the incident.
The fire department said there was an approximately 20% loss on the structure.
