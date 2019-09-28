Palestine Youth Athletic Association looking to build their own complex

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - After missing out on their fall season due to the city closing it’s athletic complex, the Palestine Youth Athletic Association (PYAA) has decided to purchase land and build their own.
“I’ve played softball my whole life and I’ve never missed a year,” said 11-year-old Laura Holman, while fighting back tears. “It’s my second home. It’s just sad.”
Coaches and parents with the Palestine Youth Athletic Association said Laura Holman’s heartbreak about missing her softball season is similar to that of all the young athletes.
“They’re distraught, just distraught and crying,” said Randy Kroll, a coach with the league. “Other parents are reaching out now because their kids can’t do what they want to do. You’re home practicing with them but there’s no game days, forcing them to be on tablets or whatever. You took the one good thing that the kids had left in this town and threw it in the garbage.”
At the September 16 Palestine City Council meeting, it was announced that no changes can be made to the current complex because of the lawsuit it’s tied to. A lawsuit the city is facing because the complex is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We’re going to try to look for a new home for our girls and boys to play baseball and softball at,” said Chris Holman, the PYAA commissioner. “We started looking at different properties we can utilize. We found two places we’re really interested in and yesterday we opened a non-profit account with Verabank for anyone to make donations to. We also started a GoFundMe, this morning, for PYAA.”
The group is looking at two locations — one south of Palestine, on US Highway 79 and one close to the balloon base for NASA.
“We’re trying to get a new field and we’re trying our best to get a new complex,” said Laura Holman. “So we hopefully get softball back.”
The league’s current goal is to have four fields built for the spring season — which starts in the first week of April. If that doesn’t happen, they’ll utilize surrounding cities who have offered to take some of their kids.
Chris Holman said he’s extremely proud of the community support, so far and he hopes they’ll continue to support the league’s efforts to build a new complex.
