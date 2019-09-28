One killed in crash involving ambulance near Yantis

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving an ambulance in Wood County Saturday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 515 east of CR 1886 near Yantis.
They said troopers received the call of a crash involving an SUV and an ambulance at 7:27 a.m.
DPS said there were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
They said the deceased person was the driver of the SUV involved. The person’s identity has not been released at this time.
No one in the ambulance was injured.
