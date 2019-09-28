One killed in crash on CR-285 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a crash east of Tyler Friday.
According to DPS, at 10:36 this morning, troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on CR-285, approximately three miles east of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford F-250, Eric Golembeck, 43, of Tyler was traveling east on CR-285 towing a utility trailer. At that same time, the driver of a Ford F-150, Shane Simmons, 56, of Whitehouse was traveling west on the same roadway.
DPS said the towed trailer began to sway and went into the westbound lane where it collided with the west bound Ford.
Simmons was pronounced at the scene of the crash by Judge James Meredith and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
DPS said a passenger in Simmons vehicle was identified as Dolores Weiss, 65, of Tyler. Neither Weiss nor Golembeck were transported from the scene with injuires. The crash remains under investigation.
