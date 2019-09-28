Fire engulfs Van Zandt County trailer home, officials calling it suspicious

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Fire Department said they responded to a fire at a trailer home Friday.
According to the Van Fire Department, at 5:13 PM, the City of Van Fire Department and Ben Wheeler Fire Department responded to a structure fire in VZCR 4505.
The fire department said the single wide trailer home was fully engulfed upon arrival soon after dispatch time. The building was near the roadway and vacant.
The fire department said the origin of this fire is suspicious in nature and there are indicators that it was intentionally set. The fire has been referred to the Van Zandt Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.
There was one minor injury and one firefighter was treated and released for heat exhaustion.
