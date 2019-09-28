Helicopter makes hard landing in Cherokee County, no injuries reported

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: DPS said troopers on the scene said the helicopter did not crash, but made a hard landing in a field near the intersection of CR-3703 and CR-3702.
Troopers said no injuries were reported.
PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are responding to a report of a downed helicopter in Cherokee County.
According to DPS, the helicopter was reported down near the intersection of CR-3703 and CR-3702 in the Mt. Selman area.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
KLTV will update this story with any new information we receive.
