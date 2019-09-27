1 Year Later: Kimberly Flint still missing from Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wrecked vehicle and a pair of glasses were all that was left behind by an East Texas woman, now missing for a year.
57-year old Kimberly Flint vanished a year ago today.
“It’s still hard, and I just pray and hope that my mom is at peace if she did meet her maker,” Kimberly’s son, James Flint Jr. says.
James Flint Jr. has walked Highway 84 countless times, trying to dig up any evidence he can find about to his mother’s disappearance.
“Supposedly she crashed her vehicle by Highway 84 on Reklaw a few miles from the Angelina Bridge,” Flint Jr. says.
“At that point in time we just don’t know where Mrs. Flint went,” Rusk County Sheriff’s office lead investigator Roy Cavazoz says.
Officials do know there was no one in Kimberly Flint’'s passenger seat, and no evidence of a severe injury.
“The airbags were not deployed and there were no signs of blood or anything like that in the vehicle once we did the processing,” Cavazoz says.
Three search teams, including dogs and A.T.V.’s looked for Flint for days; no sign of her was ever found.
“She could still be out there somewhere,” Flint Jr. says.
Flint Jr. says his mother has a history of depression but was doing better; and that hope is what keeps James constantly walking the highway.
“There’s no closure, she’s not here, there’s no body, no remains, no closure. Where is she?” Flint Jr. says.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s office says Kimberly Flint’s disappearance remains an open investigation, along with six more missing persons cases from the past 18 years.
