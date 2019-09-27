Week 1 Game Ball: San Augustine Wolves

SAN AUGUSTINE, TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Week 1 of the high school football season haD many quality matchups so early in the season. But the San Augustine’s Wolves performance earned them the honor of the season’s first Game Ball.
The Wolves know what it’s like to see a state title appearance on the horizon. Two years in a row Head Coach Marty Murr has gotten his team to the state semifinals with a chance to go to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Week 1 the team secured a 70-7 win over Big Sandy. Coach Murr said the early win meant a lot for the team.
“Oh it was huge. You always want to start the season on a good note. Kids executed well, we played well. I thought our intensity was great; we’re very excited," Murr said.
The team will next have a bye week and then face Garrison the following week.