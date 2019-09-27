Week 3 Game Ball: Kilgore Bulldogs

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - This week’s Bailey’s Ace Game Ball of the Week goes to the Kilgore Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs went into triple overtime and wone 64-62 against Pine Tree.
“I’m certainly proud of our kids and their effort for 4/4 and then going three overtimes you know, you can’t prepare for something like that,” Coach Michael Webb. “You never know how your kids are going to react. I was pleased at the way our kids reacted to it.”
Conditioning helps, Webb said.
“We did a lot of conditioning from Day 1 and really watched our water weight and different things. I think that’s one of the things that helped us finish that game,” Webb said.
So what do the Bulldogs do for an encore?
“We’re going to get ready for Texas High this week. You got to put that game behind you and get ready for the next one.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.