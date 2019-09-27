WEBXTRA: Tyler’s Liberty Hall Theater returns with full slate of events after renovation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a three-month hiatus, the Liberty Hall Theater in downtown Tyler is open again, and now they have a new stage and sound system.
The theater also has a full slate of events booked for the next few months, starting with the sold-out “The Greatest Showman” sing-along tonight at 7 p.m.
“We’re very excited,” said Adriana Rodriguez. “We have a sold-out show tonight, and we’re just looking forward to all the Halloween-related events.”
Some of the upcoming Halloween-related movies and events include “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Silence of the Lambs,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Rodriguez said with some of the Halloween-themed movies, audience members are invited to dress up as characters from the movies. With “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” audience members will be invited to dress up as characters, and live actors will perform along with the movie.
For a schedule of upcoming events at the Liberty Theater or tickets, click this link.
