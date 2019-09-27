VIDEO: Tyler officer struts his stuff in #GitUpChallenge video fundraiser

Sgt. Matthew Leigber from Tyler Police Department (Source: Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | September 27, 2019 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 5:29 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department took part in an annual fundraiser for CASA for Kids of East Texas. They had until 5 p.m. Friday to raise $2,000 for the annual “Caught Doing Good For Kids” campaign. If they met their goal with the help of the community, they promised to share a “Git Up Challenge” video.

Since the goal was met, Tyler PD’s own “dancing cop” Sgt. Matthew Leigeber made the promised #GitUpChallenge video. Check out his moves below.

Tyler PD #GitUpChallenge - CASA for Kids

You asked, we delivered. Check out Tyler PD's #dancincop's answer to the #GitUpChallenge. We extend the challenge to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and Longview Police Department! Thank to all of those who helped us reach our fundraising goal for CASA for Kids of East Texas by sharing our post or personally donating! #communitypolicing Music credit: Blanco Brown

Posted by Tyler-City Police Department on Friday, September 27, 2019

Nicely done, sergeant, and for a great cause, to boot.

