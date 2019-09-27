UT Tyler hosts census discussion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, UT Tyler and the League of Women Voters held a discussion about the upcoming census and its redistricting effects.
The event was planned to prepare and educate the public for the next round of redistricting.
“That elected official then goes on to make very important decisions about the quality of the air you breathe, the quality of your water, the quality of your child’s school, how much you pay in taxes,” said Stephanie Swanson, the issue chair for redistricting and the census with the League of Women Voters of Texas. “It’s important for the public to be involved in that process so we can draw districts that reflect our community as much as possible.”
Those on the panel said the goal was to inform the public so they could participate in the next round of legislative public hearings in April and vote for their elected officials accordingly.
Swanson said she hopes people learned about the redistricting process tonight and that they’ll be encouraged to participate in the hearings.
