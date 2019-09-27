Palestine police chief stepping down in October

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine’s police chief will be stepping down as of Oct. 18.
Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey has been with the department since August of 2017.
“It has been my pleasure to lead the members of the police department and serve this city for the last two years. This is a great community and I will miss the good people here. I am ready for my next season,” Harvey said in a press release.
According to a press release from the City of Palestine, Harvey transformed the Palestine Police Department and under his leadership, the department became more engaged with the community.
Some of the Harvey’s accomplishments as the Palestine police chief include the following, according to the press release:
- Implemented new crime-fighting strategies to target drugs and property crimes using covert and other technology.
- Added a motorcycle unit to the fleet, as well as a Matrice 210 Drone with thermal imaging capabilities and trained two certified FAA drone pilots.
- Implemented UNIDOS Hispanic outreach program
- Created relationships with influencers such as the Chief’s Clergy Coalition to better understand community needs and concerns.
- Created a quality of life officer position working with Social Service agencies Access, Child Protective Services, and mental health agencies to provide better quality care to citizens challenged with mental health and drug addiction.
- The quality of life officer also focuses on the mental wellness of our officers, ensuring they have the help to properly deal with PTSD and other job-related effects for a healthier department.
- Increased the department’s social media presence, allowing greatly increased community interaction through platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
- Created a successful Spanish Facebook Page, attracting 1,000+ followers in less than 3-days, and where relevant information is now disseminated about community events and critical situations.
- Created the P.L.A.C.E Team consisting of Police, Code Enforcement, Animal Control, and Litter Abatement that address quality of life concerns collectively, greatly increasing effectiveness.
City Manager Leslie Cloer said that Harvey reached out to involve various segments of the Palestine community during his tenure as the police chief.
“Community partnerships are necessary if a city wishes to grow,” Cloer said in the press release. “I thank Chief Harvey, not only for his service various branches of the military, but also for what he has done for the City of Palestine and his prior agencies. The two of us will work together to plan for the smoothest transition prior to his departure on October 18th.”
Cloer said in the press release that he will be seeking input from the city’s elected officials, business owners, the citizens of Palestine, and PPD employees to come up with a list of priorities before the town moves forward with the process of selecting a new chief.
“As I just received this notice of Chief Harvey’s departure today, I will have to follow up with City Council to create our timeline for how Palestine plans to address this transition in leadership,” Cloer said.
Before Harvey was hired as the Palestine police chief, he served as a Dallas police officer. Before he started his law enforcement career, Harvey served in the military for 21 years.
Previous story: City of Palestine introduces new police chief, Andy Harvey
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.