East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. Fairly quiet weather is expected through Friday. As we head into the weekend, moisture from the Gulf will feed into East Texas and as we warm up during the afternoon and early evening, chances for scattered showers and/or thundershowers will exist. (30%) On Sunday, the chances go down to 20%, but a few will remain possible. High-pressure returns on Monday keeping chances for rain out of the forecast and allowing temperatures to remain in the lower to middle 90s. The cold front we were hoping for on October 3rd has been delayed a few days. It is now looking like nearer to the 6th for a cool down. Patience is a virtue, and we need it now.