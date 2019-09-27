Mount Enterprise ISD dismissing students due to water line breakage

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Mount Enterprise ISD is dismissing students early due to a city water line breakage affecting the school.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the City of Mount Enterprise turned off the water to the school at 1 p.m. due to a water line breakage.
In response, Mount Enterprise ISD is dismissing students immediately after their pep rally, which was moved up to 1:15 p.m.
Parents may pick up their children at 1:45 p.m. and buses will run at 1:50 p.m.
