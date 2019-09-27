EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice start with a few places dropping into the 60s again. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with another hot afternoon. Temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 90s today. Tomorrow, the chance for rain returns to the forecast. Mostly just some hit or miss showers across the region, but those that see the rain will get a brief cool down. Otherwise, temperatures stay in the lower to mid 90s through the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun into Sunday afternoon. Next week starts off much the same with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s but nice mornings as temperatures drop into the lower 70s for the start of the day. There are some hints that our first cold front of the fall could arrive by the end of next week. Cross your fingers and hope for the best!