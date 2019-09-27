Mineola police respond to shooting Thursday night

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting on Thursday.
The shooting was called in at around 8:23 p.m. Dispatchers were told that that there were possible shots fired in the 1500 block of Karen Lane.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He has been identified as John S. Owens of Lindale. Owens was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tyler.
The statement released by police did not state whether anyone was taken into custody. No one was available to confirm this as of Friday afternoon.
