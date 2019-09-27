Longview Bus Transfer Center to move near Depot

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The times they are a-changing, as are the routes, and the location of the city bus Transfer Center
The Longview Transfer Center is moving from Magrill Park near Highway 80, to Pacific Avenue across from the Amtrak train station.
And it was a long time coming.
Tuesday, October 1 there won’t be nearly as many buses at Magrill Park. According to City Spokesman Shawn Hara, they’ll be converging on the new transfer center across from the Amtrak Depot.
“Many years ago city leadership said we want to do something here at our train depot to bring together all of these different modes of transportation,” Hara said.
He says with three methods of transportation pretty much on the same block it adds a lot of convenience.
“You’re getting off the train, you’re getting off the Greyhound bus, you can now connect with our local Longview transit routes all right through here. So it’s really a nice benefit to bring it all here in one location,” Hara said.
The city buses will have slightly altered routes and times, so:
“Longview Transit decided to offer two weeks of free rides as part of that. Try the buses, try the new routes. See if it works for you; how it’s all working; get familiar with these new changes,” Hara explained.
Including added stops based on requests, which new rider Gina Phillips thinks is a great idea.
“And they’re also going out by Target which they’ve never done before, so that makes it a lot easier,” Phillips said.
And Magrill Park will not be ignored. It will become a stop where people will be taken to the Transfer Center. It’s come to fruition after:
“More than twenty years. There’s incremental changes. This is one of the next steps bringing it all together,” Hara said.
So on Tuesday the orange traffic cones in front of the new center will be picked up for good, and, at least during busing hours, the restrooms will be unlocked.
Two weeks of free rides and the new routes start Tuesday, and all routes will have an hour long trip back to the transfer center. There will be no more half hour routes.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.