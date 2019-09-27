Henderson ISD promotes inclusion with Sandy Hook-inspired Kindness Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Independent School District joined thousands of schools nationwide in promoting a culture of inclusion on its campuses by taking part in Start with Hello Week, created by the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise.
Students in Henderson participated in a Kindness Week of themed days meant to bring attention to social isolation and building empathy in the classroom.
On Friday, teachers and faculty wore floaties and life preservers for Life Preserve Day. Another day was called Hey Day, where students were encouraged to say ‘hey’ to their fellow students, and the day had an Old Western theme.
High school students also created a video collage of their Kindness Week activities, which included passing out sticky notes with compliments or kind words written on them and creating a Tree of Kindness with student handprints.
In keeping with the seriousness of the theme, students also took the opportunity to reconcile with fellow students with whom they had issues or held grudges.
Kindness Week was observed as part of Start With Hello Week, a program that teaches students to make a difference with their peers in a simple, fun, and impactful way, according to Sandy Hook Promise. The nonprofit was created in the wake of the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, which left 20 children and 6 adults dead.
The nonprofit has made headlines in recent years by releasing a series of PSA announcements meant to inspire change similar to the message it sends during Start With Hello Week.
Content warning: The embedded video depicts scenes of school shootings and gun violence.
To learn more about Sandy Hook Promise or Start With Hello Week, please visit the nonprofit’s website for more information.
