Gregg County CODE Unit makes 3 arrests, seizes drugs, cash, gun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit served search warrants at three locations earlier this week. They also made three arrests and seized crack, meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, the CODE Unit served a search warrant in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on Monday. Although police seized drugs and cash, they didn’t locate any suspects.
Then on Tuesday, the CODE Unit executed a search warrant at the Palace Inn, which is located at 2017 E. Marshall Avenue.
Robert Leroy Green Jr., 55, of Longview, was arrested at that location for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (meth) and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (crack cocaine), the Facebook post stated. Ashley Nicole Burke, 31, of Longview, was arrested on an outstanding parole warrant.
Early Friday morning, the unit served a search warrant at a house located in the 200 block of W. College Street. The CODE Unite seized illegal drugs, a gun, and ammunition at that location, the Facebook post stated.
Robert Acles, 24, of Longview, was arrested at that address for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Longview Police and the Gregg County CODE Unit encourage anyone with information about where narcotics and other illegal activities may be occurring to contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-7867,” the Facebook post stated.
