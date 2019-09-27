Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another warm day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. A stray shower might pop up in Deep East Texas this afternoon but it is a very isolated chance and most of East Texas will stay dry today. Spotty showers and extra cloud cover return this weekend and will certainly help temperatures stay cooler, in the lower 90s. No washouts are expected but just keep the umbrella handy just in case, especially on Saturday, if you have any outdoor plans. Higher pressure strengthens its hold over East Texas for the majority of next week. This will lead to very isolated rain chances and highs returning to the middle 90s. A cold front will stall near the Red River once again on Thursday. This stalled front will aid in scattered showers north of I-20 for Thursday, then the remainder of East Texas on Friday. Summer may have left on the calendar but it’s not going anywhere in Texas.