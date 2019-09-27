East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the next 7 days. There is a very slight chance for a few showers this afternoon/evening over the far SW sections of East Texas. Over the upcoming weekend, a Mostly Cloudy start is expected each day with a partly cloudy sky during the day. Chances for rain for both days appears to be fairly low... at 10%-20%. As we head into the next work week, High-Pressure build back over our area, keeping rain chances out of the forecast and keeping temperatures well above normal. Lows should remain in the lower 70s, with a few dropping into the upper 60s late next week. Highs should remain in the lower to middle 90s. Have a great weekend.