ETMC EMS, Champion EMS drop claims in monopoly lawsuit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champion EMS and ETMC EMS have agreed to drop legal action against each other, according to Smith County court documents.
The ambulance companies filed lawsuits against one another last year over a longstanding contract that limits which ambulance service responds when there is a call for help.
Since 1992, the former ETMC EMS, now a part of the UT Health East Texas system, has been the sole provider of ambulance services in most of Smith County, except within the city limits of Overton and Lindale.
This is due to a contract that was put into place to create a regulated ambulance service system to eliminate any confusion or delay when an emergency call is made. This is not unusual; contracts like this are in place around the country.
However, on April 16, 2018, Champion EMS filed a suit alleging that this contract has created a monopoly on ambulance services in the area, which has prevented a competitive bid process.
The suit was a counterclaim to a lawsuit ETMC EMS brought against Champion EMS in May of 2017.
In that original lawsuit, ETMC EMS claimed that Champion EMS was providing ambulance services to areas that are considered to be exclusive to ETMC EMS under this contract.
In their lawsuit, Champion EMS alleges that ETMC EMS, the city, county, and other related parties, are violating the Texas Free Enterprise and Antitrust Act. That law was put in place to protect competition in Texas commerce so consumers can get the most benefit.
An attorney for Champion EMS told KLTV he could not comment on the case, but that both parties would likely issue a joint press release regarding resolution.
