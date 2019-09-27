DPS: 1 person dies in wreck near intersection of Old Omen Rd., Wolfe Lane

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died as a result of a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of Old Omen Raod and Wolfe Lane in Smith County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS communications, one person died in the wreck. No further information was available on injuries as of 11:25 a.m.
Smith County emergency personnel are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of Old Omen Road and Wolfe Lane in Smith County Friday morning.
Motorists traveling in that area should use caution, be alert for emergency personnel, and expect delays.
We’ll update this story as we get more information.
