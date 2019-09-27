Dogs show off agility in Masters Challenge Agility Cup 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Dogs are unleashing their talents this weekend in East Texas.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley is here with a preview of the Master's Challenge Agility Cup.
Kathy Ketner is a dog handler who is competing in the Master's Challenge Agility Cup. She tells KLTV, “I just enjoy the connection that I have with my dog while I'm competing and then when you're not competing she's just like a family member.”
Meet 4-year-old Border Collie Abby and her handler Kathy Ketner. This is their first time competing. Ketner says it takes a lot of time and patience to prepare the dogs for competition.
“Not having done this before I didn't realize that everything I do, every movement I make, everywhere I'm looking, depends on what my dog is going to do,” says Ketner.
She says it takes a while to learn the right tricks but it’s all worth it.
“I'm a very competitive person. Agility is fun. This whole network of agility competitors it's almost like a family,” explains Ketner.
Ken Tatsch is the President of the United Dog Agility Association. The canine athletes and their owners are competing for top honors to qualify for a spot on the 2020 United States Dog Agility Association team. From there, they will compete in Belgium next May.
“Any breed can do this sport, but it may take choice few of some breeds just because of some of their construction because of the nature of the sport, scaling ramps, racing through tunnels, jumping,” says Tatsch.
Tatsch says the dogs are expected to respond to their owner’s commands on a course they are not familiar with.
“They've got to figure out when they're going to make their break left and let the dog continue on and try to get the dog to turn quickly at the precise point to come and stay on course,” says Tatsch.
Organizers say communication and preparation is key.
“It's just like anything the time you put in it you get something back and the people here this weekend are people who have excelled throughout the year and they want to try and be on this team,’ explains Tatsch.
Each skill holds a certain point value, and how well the dogs complete the task determines how many points they receive.
“The mind game, the psychology. What goes through your mind knowing that you want to be on that world team, can you hold it together mentally? It's just like any other sport, mind over matter really,” says Tatsch.
The first round of competition starts in just a few hours.
It runs from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M. at the Texas rose Horse Park in Tyler.
Competition runs through Sunday, and it is free to attend.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.