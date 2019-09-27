Brother’s Keepers hold event to benefit young burn victims

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They used to team up just to ride, but now they focus on giving back to their communities. The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club is made up of firefighters who like to ride. This Saturday at the Gregg County Fairgrounds they’re putting on an event to benefit young burn victims.
They are the thirteenth chapter of Brother’s Keepers and have been based in Longview since their inception in 2012. Some are retired, some still fight fires, but Vice President Jim Bruner says they all ride and they all love kids.
“We’re doing a Burn Run event for Camp I’m Still Me out of Scottsville, Texas. And we do this every year to try to send burned kids to camp so they can be with people more like themselves,” Bruner said.
So people like Brunner and their families organize the event and set it all up.
“All the money and proceeds that we do receive go directly to the camp, 100 percent. It helps with them for transportation and food and lodging and the things they need for the camp,” Bruner revealed.
C.W. Crutcher is of like mind and almost sees helping out at this event as required.
“As a firefighter, we see it day in and day out, and we know that these children need help and I can’t think of a better charity to get behind and help out,” Crutcher said.
His family pitches in too, and as for the kids the Brother’s Keepers help:
“It’s our future generation we have to take care of them. It’s our responsibility. It takes a village to raise a kid. So we just try to come together and do what we can to help those kids out. In my opinion, everybody should do it,” Crutcher said.
“Any time there’s something that somebody needs help with, this club seems to step up and come forward and do an awesome job with it and I can’t imagine being part of a better organization,” Bruner stated.
There are also a couple more reasons the two are involved.
“When I was a kid I got burned by an electric fence,” Bruner stated.
C.W. says he and his older brother also had an incident when he was a toddler.
“The person that was supposed to be watching us placed us in a box and set the house on fire and left,” Crutcher revealed.
He said his dad forgot something at the house and returned in time to get them out.
There is a brotherhood among all firefighters. They spend their careers helping each other and many in need, and sometimes they can’t even stop doing it on weekends.
The second annual Burn Run is Saturday, September 28 at the Gregg County Fairgrounds in Longview from 9 am to 5 pm. It’s a family event with music, bounce houses, a car and jeep show, and an auction. The event is free to attend.
