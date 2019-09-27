Affidavit: Hundreds of child pornographic files associated with Tyler man’s Tumblr

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Tyler man accused of uploading hundreds of photos and videos to his social media account.
Matthew Kyle Landua, 24, is charged with second-degree possession of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit released to KLTV Friday, Tyler police contacted the sheriff’s office on March 25 about a case they had been looking into but discovered the case was from the sheriff’s office jurisdiction. A report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showed 49 files containing child pornography had been uploaded to Tumblr under the username “youngisbetter.”
A subpoena traced the IP address to a home on County Road 178, for which the investigator was able to get a search warrant. The investigator interviewed Landua, who confirmed the name on the Tumblr account, according to the affidavit.
On April 3, a judge signed a search warrant for all stored, uploaded and shared photographs and videos on the Tumblr account. Some of the images had adult men showing sexual behavior on the children, according to the affidavit.
The requested records were returned on Aug. 15 and showed about 410 files contained child pornography.
A warrant for Landua’s arrest was obtained Wednesday.
