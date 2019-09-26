Donations come in to help rebuild East Texas veteran’s home after contractor takes money, leaves home gutted

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The first steps were taken today in an effort to give a East Texas Vietnam veteran his home back.
Last week, we told you about the plight of veteran Don Greathouse, who was struggling after a contractor gutted his storm-damaged home and then failed to make the repairs.
It had gotten to the point for Greathouse that he considered turning his keys over to the mortgage company, unable to repair his home.
Earlier in the day, Don’s daughter Renee was at Energy-Weldfab in White Oak, where the Clements family made the first donation to begin rebuilding the home Don had lived in for 42 years.
“It’s been amazing the process, not knowing, then it turning out so well. amazing. I couldn’t be any more grateful to the donor. It was very tense, the anticipation, not knowing. Knowing that something would be done,” Renee said.
Monday, a contractor donated materials and labor to put a new roof on the place.
“The way that this has happened and the way God has totally changed this situation, you don’t see this every day. We’re going to get this guy’s house fixed,” Evans said.
Greathouse’s home was damaged in the March storms. When he realized his contstephractor was not coming back and his depleted insurance would not cover a rebuild, he thought he had no options.
But East Texans wont let him lose his home.
“That Energy-Weldfab has come through to pay for it is amazing," the new contractor said.
"My dad’s house is going to be fixed,” Renee said with relief.
The rebuild is expected to take about four months.
Greathouse is staying with a relative in the meantime.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.