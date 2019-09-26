Woman saves infant from house fire, loses life attempting to rescue disabled mother

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire turned fatal on Monday afternoon, according to the county fire marshal.
Fire Marshal Randy Richards said that a 911 call was received on Monday, September 23 at 3:25 p.m. The caller was Tina Mercer, 41, of Mabank, who said that her home was burning and that people were inside. The people were an infant and Mercer’s disabled mother, Linda Scott, 65.
Mercer told the dispatcher she was able to go inside to get the baby out of the house safely. She said she was going back into the burning house to try to save her mother. However, Mercer and Scott were both overcome by the heavy smoke, the fire marshal reported, and when firefighters arrived, the women were found deceased inside the home. The firefighters found the infant outside safe and uninjured.
Mabank ISD, where the family’s four school-aged children attend, has shared on social media about the family and the community’s attempts to assist them after the fatal fire. Those children were not injured in the fire, as they were reported to be on their way home from school when it broke out.
The district posted that they are working with several organizations to help raise money for funeral expenses and other needs the family will have after the loss of their mother and grandmother.
The district said if you would like to donate monetarily, an account has been set up at Southside Bank in Gun Barrel City. The address is 901 W. Main St. GBC and phone number 903-887-8722. The account is set up under the Mercer Family Tragedy Account.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office, Mabank Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department responded to the call, as did the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Mabank Police Department, Mabank ISD Police, and Pct.4 Constables Office. The State Fire Marshal is working in conjunction with the Kaufman County Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire and which is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.