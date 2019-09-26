WEBXTRA: Thursday is one year anniversary of Rusk County woman’s disappearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriffs Office held a press conference Thursday and spoke about missing woman, 57-year-old Kimberly Flint.
Flint disappeared one year ago just off Highway 84, where her wrecked Jeep Grand Cherokee was found near the Angelina River bridge, just east of Reklaw.
In the days after Flint vanished, authorities have searched the area on foot, on horseback, by boat, a drone and with cadaver dogs.
In March, search and recovery crews conducted another search of the area, but still no signs of Flint.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriffs office gave a recap of the evidence and gave a more descriptive report about what they believe may have happened that day.
I also spoke with Flint’s son. He says there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t replay his mother’s disappearance over and over again in his head.
