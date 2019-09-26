WEBXTRA: Alto Yellowjackets looking to move to 5-0 with win over Corrigan

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto Yellowjackets may be the surprise team out of region III in 2A DI.
Alto is always considered as a playoff-caliber team but this year the team has been dominating their opponents. Last week they held Garrison to just 1 yard of total offense and avenged two losses from last year including a loss in the area round of the playoffs to the Bulldogs.
Alto is now 4-0. For the first time this year the team is in the Dave Campbell State-wide rankings and in the KLTV/KTRE Red Zone Top 10.
Tomorrow Alto will travel to Corrigan and look to move to 5-0.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.