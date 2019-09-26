Tyler police searching for missing man with history of mental illness

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing.
They are looking for 36-year-old Brad Steven Vanarsdall. He was last seen in the area of the 3900 block of Old Bullard Road on Sept. 21.
Tyler police say Vanarsdall is about 6′1″ and weighs about 220 lbs. The department reports he has a history of mental illness.
The Tyler Police Department says Vanarsdall may require medical attention.
They ask that if someone sees him, they call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.
