Tyler man gets 3 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine

According to information presented in court, on May 22, 2018, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Campos’ residence where they discovered a number of firearms and ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking activities including several pages of ledgers for tracking illegal cocaine transactions and nearly $28,000 in cash. Agents also recovered cellular phones belonging to Campos that contained text messages from Campos and to Campos relating to illegal cocaine transactions. Campos was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 29, 2018.