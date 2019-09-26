Tyler city council approves increased property taxes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved an increased property tax rate today with the passing of their new budget.
The current rate is 24.44 cents.
The new rate — effective October 1 — will be 25.99 cents per $100 valuation.
Meaning if your home is valued at $100,000, you’ll pay just under $2600.
The new increase accounts for two cents being allocated to the city’s annual street improvement and maintenance fund.
“Currently we have one cent of our tax rate is set aside for the street improvement fund and were increasing that now to two cents,” said Keidric Trimble, the city’s chief financial officer. “That budget, now, is going to be approximately $1.5 million, so we’re doubling that budget.”
Trimble said hopefully down the road the city will have less capitol costs because they’ll be keeping up with road maintenance all along.
