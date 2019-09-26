TxDOT workers rescue 85-year-old woman from standoff with rattlesnake

HARDEMAN COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Two Texas Department of Transportation employees went above and beyond the call of duty when they rescued an 85-year-old woman who had been in a two-hour standoff with a rattlesnake.
According to a post on the TxDOT Facebook page, the rescue occurred in Hardeman County.
Dwane Morton and David Price were picking up trash along State Highway 6 south of Quanah when they noticed Joyce Milligan lying on the ground in her backyard, the post stated. She had fallen after she was startled by the snake.
“Afraid to move, Milligan had been lying in her backyard for several hours with the snake coiled just a few feet away,” the Facebook post stated.
After Price and Morton took care of the rattlesnake, they made sure Milligan wasn’t hurt and helped her back inside her home, the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.