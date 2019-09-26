Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A band of clouds from a decaying system of showers and thunderstorms has pushed south into the northern half of East Texas. Spotty showers, mainly north of I-20, will be possible through this afternoon. Most of the cloud cover should mix out over the next few hours, and afternoon temperatures will likely climb back into the lower to middle 90s. Clear skies overnight and upper 60s to lower 70s for your Friday morning with mostly sunny skies. Most of East Texas is looking to stay dry tomorrow which is good for Friday Night Football, although that does mean temperatures will climb unhindered back into the lower to middle 90s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers possible over the weekend, this will keep us a bit cooler but most of the area will still likely see lower 90s for highs. Higher pressure looking to stick around for the better part of next week, meaning mostly dry and sunny conditions and temps once again ranging in the lower to middle 90s.