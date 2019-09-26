Senate sends Trump stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown

Senate sends Trump stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington is shrouded in fog early in the morning Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/J. David Ake/AP)
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press | September 26, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 12:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The measure would buy additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over President Donald Trump's border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it's not clear whether Congress will pass them.

The measure passed by an 82-15 vote and heads to the White House for Trump's expected signature.

Democrats blocked Senate Republicans from advancing an almost $700 billion defense measure last week, a move partly designed to leverage broader negotiations on domestic programs.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.