East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. For the remainder of the day today, only a slight chance for any rain will occur over the northernmost sections of East Texas...the remainder of East Texas will remain very warm and dry. Just a few showers will even be possible on Thursday, once again, over the northernmost sections of ETX. Friday should be very warm and dry for all of us. Over the upcoming weekend, a few showers will be possible on Saturday (20%), then even a bit more on Sunday afternoon/evening (30%). Monday through Wednesday of next week will be partly to mostly sunny with mild/warm mornings and very warm afternoons with little to no chance for rain. At this point in the extended forecast, a cold front is still slated to move through on October 3rd. Much cooler air and rain chances will be associated with this front, bringing in a Fall-Like feel to our area.