NET RMA narrows down list of routes for planned Toll 49 segment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority has narrowed down six options it originally considered for a new segment of Toll 49 to just three.
Officially, the project is named Toll 49 Segment 6. However, NET RMA officials call the project the eastern bypass. It runs from State Highway 110 near Whitehouse and will go east and head north towards State Highway 31. The plan is to connect at around Highway 271 and 155.
The extension will add 13 more miles to the existing Toll 49 route; it will cut through Chapel Hill and eventually end up at Interstate 20 again.
Six routes were presented to the public on Sept. 10. On Thursday, NET RMA revealed it narrowed down the list to just three routes.
Organizers are expecting the entire project to be completed by 2027.
