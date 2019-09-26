LIVE: Rusk County sheriff holds press conference on anniversary of Kimberly Flint’s disappearance

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on the disappearance of Kimberly Flint.
Flint, 57, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2018. Thursday marks a year since her crashed Jeep Grand Cherokee was found on the side of State Highway 84 near the Angelina River bridge, just east of Reklaw.
In the days after Flint vanished, authorities have searched the area on foot, on horseback, by boat, a drone and with cadaver dogs.
In March, search and recovery crews conducted another search of the area, but still no signs of Flint.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
