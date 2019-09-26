JLo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI, FLORIDA (KLTV) - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The singers announced the news Thursday via Twitter. Lopez tweeted out a message to fans, sharing a photo and saying the duo would set the world on fire.
Shakira also tweeted the news.
“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” the singer wrote.
In 2019, Maroon 5 and Travis Scott took the stage for the halftime show during the Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams game, which drew 98.2 million viewers, according to Fortune Magazine. The Patriots won that game 13-3. That number marked a decline in viewership. The event received the lowest viewership since the 2008 Super Bowl.
