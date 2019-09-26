Former TK Gorman coach sentenced to 7 years deferred adjudication for breaking into UT Tyler dorm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former coach at Bishop TK Gorman Catholic School was sentenced to 7 years probation on Thursday after he admitted to using a resident assistant’s master key card to let himself into a University of Texas at Tyler’ student’s room.
Jakeal Latrenton Lockett, 25, of Beaumont, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of second-degree burglary with intent to commit assault in late August.
According to an arrest affidavit, Lockett entered the student’s room at the Liberty Landing Apartment Complex using a master key card and PIN he had taken from a resident assistant without her knowledge.
He then entered the student’s bedroom where she had been asleep and sat on the bed waking her, the document states. The student and Lockett knew of each other through a mutual acquaintance who played basketball at a private school.
Lockett allegedly grabbed her “several times utilizing both of his arms, pulling her close into him and then attempting to kiss her on the mouth without the victim’s effective consent.”
During a police interview, Lockett admitted to entering the student’s room.
According to TK Gorman school officials, Lockett is no longer employed with the school.
