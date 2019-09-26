Federal indictment: Jacksonville man threatened shooting spree due to employer mistreatment

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of making a threat during a phone call “to go on a shooting spree because he had been misled and mistreated by his former employer.”
David Alan Roberts, 57, of Jacksonville is charged out of the Federal District of Nebraska on one count of transmission of an interstate communication containing a threat to injure the person of another. He was arrested in Smith County on Sept. 5.
According to the indictment, Roberts was in Nebraska and made the threat on Sept. 3 during a phone call with someone in California. It also states he alleged mistreatment by prospective employers.
The indictment states one of the employers was in Michigan.
Roberts was arraigned in Tyler on Sep. 12.
