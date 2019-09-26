Driver dies after car enters side skid, rolls several times in Cherokee County

Yesterday at 6:38 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal car crash on US-69, approximately 4.1 miles north of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County. Preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2001 Toyota Sequoia, Rachael Paralee Finley, 38, of Rusk was traveling north on US-69 when for a yet to be determined reason, drove off the roadway to the east and then over-corrected to the left which caused the vehicle to enter a side skid back to the left and began to roll several times, crossing CR-1505 before coming to rest. Finely was pronounced at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominy and transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The crash remains under investigation.