City of Tyler to begin closing all city parks daily at sunset

“It just keeps us more organized and it really does help with better awareness of what’s going on with the parks,” said Jackson. “We’re doing a lot of improvements to the parks and we want to keep them safe and looking nice and this is one way of doing it. But, it’s just really from that late evening really until early morning hours, you don’t need people in the park, what are you there for? There’s no activities in the parks to be functional. So, we just want to make sure the parks are safe and keeping potential damages from happening.”