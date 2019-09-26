City of Tyler to begin closing all city parks daily at sunset

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler city council approved their new budget today, which included some new ordinances.
One of those ordinances was concerning the operating hours of the city’s public parks to counteract vandalism and criminal activity.
While some parks in the city have been open until midnight, some were only open until sunset.
As of October 3, they’ll all be closing at sunset.
“We have an ordinance for times for people to be in the parks and as far as after hours there was disparity in the parks,” said Russ Jackson, parks director for the City of Tyler. “We had for midnight to 6 a.m., we had some that were sunset to sunrise, so to help with vandalism, to help to get everybody on the same page of every park being equal we went with sun up to sun down.”
But with the right permits and steps taken, people will still be able to utilize the parks after hours.
“That doesn’t stop activities because there are permitted activities that continue to happen,” said Jackson. “If you had a birthday party at a pavilion you’d still be able to use the park after those hours, within reason of course.”
Jackson said the change is for better security and organization .
“It just keeps us more organized and it really does help with better awareness of what’s going on with the parks,” said Jackson. “We’re doing a lot of improvements to the parks and we want to keep them safe and looking nice and this is one way of doing it. But, it’s just really from that late evening really until early morning hours, you don’t need people in the park, what are you there for? There’s no activities in the parks to be functional. So, we just want to make sure the parks are safe and keeping potential damages from happening.”
Jackson said the parks department has a lot of construction work going on right now at different parks, but said they’ll have some great parks to showcase in the future.
