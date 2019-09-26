City of Tyler announces dates for free bulky item pickup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department has announced the dates for its next free bulk item pickup.
Leroy Sparrow, director of solid waste, said anyone needing bulky items picked up can put them out on the curb on Monday, Sept. 30.
The city will work through the week to collect all the items. Sparrow says you shouldn’t worry if your item isn’t picked up at the start of the week.
“If it doesn’t get picked up on your normal trash day, don’t worry. We’ll be working on it pretty much that whole week,” he said. “If you noticed that your items haven’t been picked up by Oct. 7... then we recommend you give us a call so that we can put in a work order to be sure that we didn’t miss you.”
Bulky items that qualify for free pickup include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, up to four non-commercial vehicle tires, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee.
No liquid waste, limbs, brush, tree stumps, roofing, remodeling or commercial material will be picked up.
Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.
